Police Respond to Bomb Threat in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Idaho (KLIX) – Students in the Middleton School District were let out of class early on Wednesday because of a bomb threat.

The district sent an email to parents Wednesday morning asking that high school students be picked up, according to a report by KIVI TV . Authorities told the news station that students were not being allowed to drive their vehicles home because the school campus had to be checked by law officers.

The small town of Middleton in Canyon County has been in the news spotlight over the past several months. Last fall some Middleton school teachers and staff caused a stir for wearing controversial Halloween costumes; and most recently, the town’s mayor was arrested for alleged domestic battery.

