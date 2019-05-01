Carl’s Jr. Has Froot Loops Donuts In Twin Falls

I'm really not sure if this sounds good or not but either way, I want to try them. I read about these last year when Carl's Jr opened in Twin Falls but I never went to check them out. They are back now though, as the sign outside the restaurant drive-thru shows.

Since I haven't tried them yet I had to search online to see what people think of them. At Foodbeast they say that the mini donuts are meant to taste just like a bowl of the breakfast cereal. In case you are wondering, that means they will taste like Froot. Froot is a combination of fruit flavors which means that your Froot Loops aren't flavored according to their color like you have probably thought your entire life. Childhood ruined.

If you do try the Froot Loops donuts, please come back and gives us a review of what you think about them.