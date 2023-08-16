Some Old Time Memories Coming to McDonald&#8217;s in Idaho

Some Old Time Memories Coming to McDonald’s in Idaho

Photo by Thabang on Unsplash

I’m a simple man if not a simpleton.   I like eating out.  I like fine dining and have several favorites’ here in southern Idaho.  I also like diners, cafes, and burger joints.  I like what’s erroneously called fast food.  But I rarely eat out.

I did one-day last week.  I made my very first trip to Carl’s Jr.  I had a coupon and decided to try something new.  The waffle fries are very crispy.  Much crispier than the legendary waffle fries at Chick-fil-A.  Carl’s Jr. was a pleasant surprise.  It’s still not McDonald’s.  There’s a reason the golden arches remain number one.

If I’m traveling, I always know exactly what I’m getting at McDonald’s.  Whether stopping off the highway in Dillon, Montana, Boise, or right here in Twin Falls.

I saw a story about the world’s largest restaurant chain reconnecting with some nostalgic roots.  One very cold day when I was a teenager, my dad drove a friend and me to a pro-football game.  We stopped half-a-dozen miles away from the stadium at McDonald’s for a bite to eat.  I had a Big Mac (it was delicious) and a hot apple pie.  I don’t recall the outcome of the game, but I remember the hot food on a snowy and windy day.  My buddy, Dave, and I each grabbed a second pie for the road.

I’m waiting for the day when the McD.L.T. returns.  Even if briefly.  And the old-style pies would hit the spot.  Oh, and with a double order of fries.

Get our free mobile app
Get our free mobile app
Get our free mobile app

28 Pics That Prove Dogs Rule When Riding Surfboards

Who knew dogs were natural surfers? Dog surfing competitions are held around the world each year. In the U.S., you can attend the annual World Dog Surfing Championships held in California. Here are 28 times dogs outshined their owners while hitting the waves on a surfboard.
Filed Under: Carl's Jr., Chick-fil-A, McD.L.T., McDonalds
Categories: Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX