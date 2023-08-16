Some Old Time Memories Coming to McDonald’s in Idaho

I’m a simple man if not a simpleton. I like eating out. I like fine dining and have several favorites’ here in southern Idaho. I also like diners, cafes, and burger joints. I like what’s erroneously called fast food. But I rarely eat out.

I did one-day last week. I made my very first trip to Carl’s Jr. I had a coupon and decided to try something new. The waffle fries are very crispy. Much crispier than the legendary waffle fries at Chick-fil-A. Carl’s Jr. was a pleasant surprise. It’s still not McDonald’s. There’s a reason the golden arches remain number one.

If I’m traveling, I always know exactly what I’m getting at McDonald’s. Whether stopping off the highway in Dillon, Montana, Boise, or right here in Twin Falls.

I saw a story about the world’s largest restaurant chain reconnecting with some nostalgic roots. One very cold day when I was a teenager, my dad drove a friend and me to a pro-football game. We stopped half-a-dozen miles away from the stadium at McDonald’s for a bite to eat. I had a Big Mac (it was delicious) and a hot apple pie. I don’t recall the outcome of the game, but I remember the hot food on a snowy and windy day. My buddy, Dave, and I each grabbed a second pie for the road.

I’m waiting for the day when the McD.L.T. returns. Even if briefly. And the old-style pies would hit the spot. Oh, and with a double order of fries.

