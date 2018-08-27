Twin Falls Carl’s Jr. Opening This Week

Fans of charbroiled burgers rejoice! The newest addition to the Twin Falls' fast food conglomerate is on track to open this week.

As I was running errands this past weekend, I noticed a sign in the restaurant's window that read " Open Tuesday 10AM ." While the exterior of the building appears to be fully completed, the interior looked like it still needed a good amount of work from what I could see. The building team is certainly earning their paychecks on this one.

My wife has already made me promise to buy her a Famous Star as soon as the building is fully operational, which is supposed to be this Tuesday, August 28. The new Carl's Jr. is located on Heyburn and Blue Lakes, across from Walgreens.