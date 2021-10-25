Cassia County Idaho has a Righteous Barbecue Joint

Ever have brisket that melts in your mouth? I’m telling you, that’s the case with PiggySue Bar-B-Que out of Albion. I was invited to a Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce after-hours party at Elite Restoration while on vacation. PiggySue catered for the event. I could tell it was popular because the serving table was mobbed. I’m also told the stand that serves as home base is mobbed in Albion, which is a lovely small town some of us would consider for retirement or if we could work from home.

when that first taste of brisket dissolved, I knew I was eating something special.

I wasn’t planning on dinner since I had just finished eating at another meeting. Chamber President Penne Main suggested I take some home. Which I did.

It became lunch the next day and when that first taste of brisket dissolved, I knew I was eating something special. Also, I like the use of pasta shells for the macaroni and cheese, which I should add was a very large portion.

As I understand from reading the PiggySue Facebook page, there’s a local campaign to bring Guy Fieri to Albion for a taste. He doesn’t mind the travel. In the past, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have visited just across the state line in Utah.

One last point on dining in Cassia County. The only reason I didn’t eat the brisket at the event is that I had just finished eating nearby at Stevo’s. Where a basket of fries is best described as a bushel. You can get the fries seasoned and even the fry sauce seasoned. I highly recommend the Greek salad.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

Pac-Man Facts: 40 Easily Digestible Bits of Arcade-Game History From his arcade-game fame to his own TV show and appearances on all kinds of collectibles, a look back at Pac-Man.