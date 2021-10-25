Cassia County Idaho has a Righteous Barbecue Joint
Ever have brisket that melts in your mouth? I’m telling you, that’s the case with PiggySue Bar-B-Que out of Albion. I was invited to a Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce after-hours party at Elite Restoration while on vacation. PiggySue catered for the event. I could tell it was popular because the serving table was mobbed. I’m also told the stand that serves as home base is mobbed in Albion, which is a lovely small town some of us would consider for retirement or if we could work from home.
when that first taste of brisket dissolved, I knew I was eating something special.
I wasn’t planning on dinner since I had just finished eating at another meeting. Chamber President Penne Main suggested I take some home. Which I did.
It became lunch the next day and when that first taste of brisket dissolved, I knew I was eating something special. Also, I like the use of pasta shells for the macaroni and cheese, which I should add was a very large portion.
As I understand from reading the PiggySue Facebook page, there’s a local campaign to bring Guy Fieri to Albion for a taste. He doesn’t mind the travel. In the past, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have visited just across the state line in Utah.
One last point on dining in Cassia County. The only reason I didn’t eat the brisket at the event is that I had just finished eating nearby at Stevo’s. Where a basket of fries is best described as a bushel. You can get the fries seasoned and even the fry sauce seasoned. I highly recommend the Greek salad.