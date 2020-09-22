Cassia County Police Warn Males Of Naked Video Blackmail Scam

An old scam involving blackmailing males through the exchange of inappropriate images and video has resurfaced and has caught the attention of the Cassia County Sheriff's Office. Police delivered a warning on Monday and shared details on Facebook.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office warned males between the ages of 11 and 70 concerning a video chat scam similar to one that targeted males on Skype in 2016. In a September 21 Facebook post by law enforcement, the sheriff's office told of the criminal act that begins with a message from someone saying they are a female college student in California or Texas, and are seeking help with an assignment involving online communication.

After a brief chat, the individual posing as the female student offers to send the male target a naked photograph for helping. The conversation soon escalates into a more sexually explicit correspondence, with the scammer ultimately asking the target to get completely naked and perform certain sexual acts. Once this has happened, the male receives a threatening response asking for money to prevent the online leak of the recorded images. (CAUTION: Video below contains audio sexual in nature)

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office stated in the post that these scammers are bilking people out of thousands of dollars. They also listed some tips on the Facebook page about what to do if you are contacted by one of these scammers. Refusing friend requests from unknown parties, never sending money to a stranger and contacting police if you are propositioned in this manner, are all things to remember.

I would further say this to any guys out there that spend a lot of time on the Internet, and that is if a complimentary topless photograph from a total stranger claiming to be an attractive woman sounds too good to be true, well, that's because it probably is. Keep your clothes on guys!