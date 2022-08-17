Social media is such a vital part of society today. Many use it to stay connected to friends and family, make money, apply for jobs, shop, and so much more. It is often joked that you aren't in a serious relationship unless your social media says so. It can be a major luxury to have, but also can be a burden too. One part of social media, specifically Facebook, here in Twin Falls that often is discussed is the rants and raves pages, as well as the many chat pages. It is easy to find yourself going down the rabbit hole and reading them for hours in a day. These pages can be beneficial but also harmful as well. Here are the pros and cons of Twin Falls rants and raves.

Pro: Reviews of Businesses

The concept of rants and raves pages was intended to rant and rave about businesses in the area. For that purpose, the page is helpful and insightful. Seeing reviews and experiences from people that have tried restaurants, stores, repair shops, and more are nice to have. It gives you first-hand experience insight to help you decide if you want to use them or not. People in this town are great at giving reviews and opinions, and it can be helpful if done right.

Con: A Platform to Complain

While ranting about a business or person is part of the page, it can often turn into people complaining about every single thing. The more you scroll through the page, it isn't uncommon to see the same person or people always ranting, but never raving. While it is good to have a platform to let things off your chest, the negativity can be overwhelming and take its toll on the rest of the members. Rant away, but make sure to not turn it into your personal complaining forum.

Pro: Traffic Alerts

One of the best parts about the rants and raves or chat pages in the Magic Valley, is the users are often great at supplying traffic updates. Whenever there is a wreck, construction, or any sort of stoppage in traffic, the members are good to let others know, or asking the page, in which case another member can usually supply useful information. It may seem small, but this can often save others time by alternating their routes, and it is all thanks to the members of the chat or rants and raves pages.

Con: Cyberbullying

Cyberbullying is the worst it has ever been, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down. We all dealt with bullying growing up, but when we left school or work, it ended for the day. With the internet, it never stops and people can't escape it. Often, users use chat pages or rants and raves pages to attack others and put them on public blast. It is ok to complain about bad service, but once it turns personal, it is no longer ok. Members attacking other members for their takes also is not ok. Too often people are hiding behind their screens, and the toll it takes on others is never realized.

Pro: Get to Know Your Neighbors

Neighbors helping neighbors is always a good thing. These pages allow others to help their neighbors in need, and it also is a great way to get to know each other. From buying and selling items, looking for friends, mom groups, and meeting up for a variety of reasons, these pages can work as a way to develop friendships and discover common interests you may not have otherwise known. Meeting people is hard, but these pages can bring a community together in odd ways.

Con: Living on Rants and Raves

One issue with these interactive pages and forums is that people will come to live on them all the time. It is great for scrolling through and at times getting caught going down the rabbit hole, but when you are on the page more than you are not, that is when it becomes a problem. Some will use these pages to ask others in the community for things that have nothing to do with rants and raves or a chat page. Make sure to not let it consume your life, or you may find yourself being what others are ranting about.

Pro: Good New Source

While nothing on a rants and raves page or chat page is officially news, often it can be more reliable and reported at a faster pace. When there is a wreck, odds are that someone on a page will be able to notify those in the community before the news can. If there is a shooting, it is usually members that spread the news first, and potentially an inside source may be on the page. Events and happenings in the area are often discussed on these pages and work as well as news outlets at times. At worst, it is what the community is talking about and interested in.

Con: Scamming People

It may seem surprising but people will use these community pages to run scams, and they are sometimes easy to fall for. Don't agree to meet anyone alone, and be hesitant to give out your address as well. It isn't uncommon to look for handouts as well. Make sure to have your guard up and as bad as it sounds, be careful trusting people. Over time you can catch who is a regular in the community and if someone feels a little off with a post. It is ok to help others, but make sure to be safe and smart when doing so.

Rants and raves pages, as well as the community chat pages in the Magic Valley, have many good qualities if used properly, but they can also be an emotional rollercoaster and not good for your mental health. Use them properly and responsibly and make sure to not let them consume you. As there is with anything in life, there are good and bad, it is how the members choose to act, and your reactions that dictate how the forum runs. Enjoy ranting and raving away.

