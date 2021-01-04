Cassia Sheriff Has Emotional Final Sign Off Before Retirement

Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward shared an emotional goodbye with dispatch as he signed off of duty for the last time and headed into retirement. Thank you for your service sir and enjoy retirement.

You can see how bitter sweet signing off was. Sheriff Heward has served his community for over 40 years and finally decided to kick the alarm clock out and enjoy retirement. I love watching these videos because it shows just how much heart and soul these men and women put into their jobs every single day.

It got me all teary eyed listening to his final send off by dispatch. I can only imagine how strange it will be for both the Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Heward to move forward without each other.

Again, thank you for your service and enjoy retirement. Stay safe out there. The community will miss you.