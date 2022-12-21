Long Time Twin Falls City Employee Retires

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An employee who has worked with the City of Twin Falls for four decades has retired. The Twin Falls Police Department announced Wednesday the retirement of Carrie Hansen who put 42 years in with the city. Hansen began working for Twin Falls a year before graduating high school in 1980. At the time she worked at City Hall doing general office duties. She then went on to work for the Twin Falls Police Department. Twin Falls Police noted that in 1980 the average income was a little more than $19k, Lady by Kenny Rogers was the top song, The Empire Strikes Back came out, the Steelers won the Super Bowl, and the eruption of Mt. St. Helens was one of the top news stories of the year.

