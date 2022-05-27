Memorial Day is this weekend, and it is a time to remember all the veterans that have fought for our freedom. It is a time to reflect and remember, and also thank you to the men and women that have made the ultimate sacrifice. While we pay our respects this weekend and remember them, it is hard not to think of their fellow soldiers that have lost their fellow team members and friends. Many former members of the military are in Idaho, as they are in every state, but where is the best place for these former soldiers to spend their retirement?

The Best States to Retire from the Military In

When it comes to military personnel retiring, they should be well taken care of, but unfortunately, that isn't the case. Each state offers things a little different, and not all are created equal. According to a list released by WalletHub, the best state for former military to retire in is Virginia. The list uses multiple categories to rank the states, such as health care, quality of life, and economic environment. Florida came in second, with Minnesota coming in at third. The worst places to retire from the military are Vermont dead last, just ahead of Nevada and Washington DC to make up the bottom three.

Is Idaho a Good Place to Retire from the Military?

In terms of military personnel retiring in Idaho, the list ranked it 24. Idaho came in at 18 in quality of life but was 34 when it came to the economic environment. While not the best results, it is a good place for Idaho to fall on the list. Surprisingly, Montana was found to be the second state with the most veterans per capita, with Wyoming being fifth. Wyoming was also found to be second in quality of life. Utah was the best economic environment. Resources are in the area to help veterans enjoy retirement, but they appear to be spread around the region a bit.

While Idaho may not be ranked as the best state for veterans to retire, that doesn't mean it isn't a great place for them to enjoy life after their service. There is fresh air, plenty of fishing, hunting, and a much more relaxing lifestyle than on the coasts. As we remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice this weekend, make sure to also thank the veterans that call Idaho home as well. Past, present, or future, thank you to all those that have served, are serving, or will serve this country.

