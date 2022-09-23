Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.

The Best and Worst Places to Retire in the United States

A list recently released by WalletHub rated the best cities in the United States to retire in. It listed 182 different cities and used multiple categories to come to its conclusions. The categories used are affordability, health care, quality of life, and activities. When adding everything together, it was determined that Charleston, South Carolina is the best city in the United States to retire in. Right after them is Orlando, Florida, and surprisingly rounding out the top three is Cincinnati, Ohio. The worst city to retire in is Bridgeport, Connecticut, just a tad worse than Newark, New Jersey, and San Bernardino, California to round out the bottom three.

Is Idaho a Good Place to Retire?

Idaho seems like an ideal place to retire for those that like the outdoors and a slower pace lifestyle. Yes, it can be cold, but there is good fishing, hunting, and camping. If you enjoy the slopes, there is great skiing and snowboarding as well. According to the list, Idaho is home to one of the top twenty places to retire, and that is Boise. Boise comes in on the list at 16. They rank 74 in affordability, 67 in activities, 17 in quality of life, and 39 in health care. That is in the upper half of all major categories and makes Boise one of the best places to retire in the United States. There was another Idaho city on the list as well, as Nampa came in at 120. It did rank as one of the worst in activities and health care though.

While retirement may seem like a dream for many of us, there is also a handful that is enjoying it every day. Continue to work hard, save, and maybe one day you can enjoy retirement as well. If you do, you may not even have to move far or at all to enjoy it, because as the list notes, you may be near one of the best places to retire already.

