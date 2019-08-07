Castles Exist in Idaho: Own Kuna’s Iconic ‘Castle House’

As someone who just got married last summer, I'm telling you that you could make a killing by owning a venue like this!

Trying to find the perfect venue was hands down the most difficult part of the entire wedding planning process! Trying to find a venue that was large enough to accommodate our large guest list without costing an arm and a leg to decorate like the fairy-tale wedding that I've pictured in my head since I was a little girl was darn near impossible. The ideal venue would've been pretty enough on its own that we didn't need to worry about a ton of flowers, centerpieces, table runners and chair covers.

Well, turns out that ideal venue exists...I just didn't know about it until after we'd booked and paid for ours! It's the "Castle Gardens" in Kuna and about to hit the market again!

Located at 2050 N Meridian Road in Kuna, the 4687 square foot Castle sits on 5.56 acres and will be listed at $1,499,900. If you're someone looking to invest in an event venue that's super attractive to couples (especially brides,) this is a huge opportunity because the property offers so many extras that most Treasure Valley venues don't.

With five large bedrooms, it gives the wedding party an alternative to renting a hotel room to stay at the night before and to prepare in the morning of the big day. The private master suite with his and her master closets, three headed shower and jetted soaker tub is the perfect place for the bride and groom to unwind after they've said farewell to their guests. (Take it from a recent bride, the only thing we wanted to do after our reception was sit down, get out of our fancy clothes soak our feet in ice and pass out.)

The garden on the property is a breathtaking backdrop for an outdoor wedding, but it can easily accommodate an indoor ceremony in the 1300 sq foot "Ball Room" in case of one of those rare summer thunderstorms in the Treasure Valley. The garden, waterfall feature and beautiful balconies and staircases inside the home make for great backdrops for your wedding photos so couples don't have to gallivant all over town to get the perfect shot!

My friends Brent and Jeremiah at City of Trees Real Estate are the ones listing the home this time around and these guys don't do anything understated! That's why they're hosting a HUGE party where you can come experience the magical castle for yourself. On Thursday, August 15 from 5:30-8:30, the public is welcome to walk around the castle and enjoy a free concert from Andrew Sevener, who was a finalist for Team Blake on NBC's The Voice! They're also lining up wedding vendors for everything from photographers and flowers to dress shops and caterers, so if you're a bride-to-be, this might be a place for you to find some inspiration!

