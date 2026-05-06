My B.S. Meter is flashing red. The chemtrails crowd keeps telling me I need to read some guy named Stretch Smith (or some other cretin spouting anecdotal evidence) or watch a video from some fellow’s attic, and I’ll be convinced a United Nations bureaucrat in Switzerland is targeting me in Idaho. Sure, and all the pilots I know, who’ve actually flown jets, are part of the plot. Someone got to them, and then they got to me. Yes, that’s why I’m now living in a 12-room mansion and driving a gold-plated SUV!

The Crackpots are Few but Noisy

I had a social media response from a man who is a part-time spokesman for the John Birch Society. He used to be the main guy in our region, and it was the only line of work he ever held consistently. He demands I debate him, so he can cite more anecdotes from someone selling books to the gullible. How about I have him debate a scientist (a legitimate one, I know), or some of the pilots? Though he wouldn’t be able to bring along some of the other trolls to shout them down as they make their points.

I don’t know if he realizes it, but my employer hired me to give an opinion. My opinion. The company didn’t hire him. Probably because he’s an incoherent rambler. Funny, we live in a time when anyone can podcast, write on Substack, and scream on Facebook, but they all want to horn in on something I built. I’m sick of hearing from the marginalized who are looking to grab the microphone.

I'm Not Drinking the Kool-Aid

Someone responded to another post of mine and said I’ve changed. Really? When did I ever warn about chemtrails and cloud seeding? Not once. The sad thing is that the crazed either don’t know that they’ve slipped a gear, or they’re just angry because nobody will join them on Planet Looney. Nobody had to threaten me, bribe me, or drug me to make me realize some of these people aren’t far from living in a padded cell. My job isn’t to promote their deranged worldview. By the way, they're not gaining converts, and they drive people away from the conservative movement.