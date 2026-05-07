Having spent the last few days wrestling with the chemtrails crowd on social media, can we ask some serious questions about aliens? I’ve never seen one. I don’t believe I’ve ever seen what we laymen call a UFO. Not even a pink elephant in my drinking days. But we have some strange things that take place at the radio station. I’ve written several previous posts about people I work with sharing ghost stories, and I’ve seen and heard some strange things as well. Most recently, one of the guys in the office said there was the sound of steps on the roof. A couple of weeks later, I heard the same. Too big for squirrels, but why would anyone walk on our roof?

Evidence is Spotty but Sometimes Trustworthy

Remember the story a few years ago from Las Vegas? Several reputable people claimed an alien encounter. If there are visitors from outer space, maybe they’re attracted to radio transmitters and towers.

Physicists say space travel beyond short distances isn’t possible. We’re not aware of anyone who could travel the long distances across a galaxy and survive the radiation and the floating rocks. What if what we’re experiencing isn’t otherworldly? Modern science discounts what the faithful believed for millennia. Many scientists completely discount the existence of angels and demons. But I’ve had a few encounters in life I attribute to the former, and one to the latter.

They're not from Outer Space but More Local

Rod Dreher writes books about politics, culture, and religion. Posting at Substack, he warns we could be dealing with the demonic. He’s not considered to be unhinged. You can read his thoughts by clicking here. It’s long, and it could be frightening, but it may just steel your resolve against the demonic.

