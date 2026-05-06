I’ve been asked to participate in the past by introducing people on stage, and praying for the information media (and, yes, we need it!) The event usually takes place on the first Thursday of May. This year, on May 7th at City Park in Twin Falls. It’s part of a much larger national commemoration. Most churches promote corporate worship and prayer. Millions joining nationally with their heads bowed flow from the same instruction.

Prayer is Your First Stop

If you’re a believer, then you obviously believe in prayer. I’m reminded of one of my favorite movie scenes, where the hero of the film instructs a bishop on the importance of petitioning the Lord. I think the argument is that prayer is the first recourse. Some years ago, a potential candidate for President named Scott Walker told an audience he had asked God for guidance about pursuing the office. A reporter at a large national publication mocked him for believing he could converse with the Almighty. The reporter later apologized and claimed he didn’t realize Christians believed in such a practice. What, was the guy living under a rock? Actually, learning about prayer may have, or may someday, lead that reporter to God.

What are the Particulars

The event at City Park begins at 6:00 p.m. It’s non-denominational. I’ve seen Protestants, Catholics, rabbis, and members of the LDS Church in attendance. Call it a rare moment of unity under God. That’s why it’s called national. Some years, the weather has been a challenge. This year, mid-70s and sunshine will bless the event.