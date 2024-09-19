VIDEO: Elk Herd Near Idaho is a Safety Check

I saw a video out of eastern Oregon about an elk herd on the move. It’s from late 2022, but it reminds us were seeing animals heading for winter range. One of my radio guests this week is a big game biologist for Idaho Fish and Game. While we often see migrations in the evening, once we start closing out summer, large animals can be quite common crossing roads at all times of day. She reminded folks listening that we need to be extremely careful when driving.

Many of us have seen these migrations. They’re common in our region in Blaine and Camas Counties.

I’ve seen herds at rest. I was at the refuge in Jackson on a Columbus Day weekend and watched the elk grazing. They weren’t on the move and barely noticed me taking pictures from a Jeep along the road.

Watching the pictures from Oregon was a spiritual experience. It made me realize that God has blessed us by allowing us to live on this land. Then I had a milder thought. Some of the elk who didn’t get over the fence on the first attempt looked like an experience I once had at the Department of Motor Vehicles (thankfully it wasn’t in Idaho!) It’s like the ones that weren’t prepared on the first try had to get back in line before trying again.

I’ve driven a lot of major highways and back roads all over the Mountain West. I’ve yet to see a herd on the move. If I do, I hope it’s during daylight hours, giving me greater reaction time.