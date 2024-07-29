Idaho Wolf Population Said to Plummet

The number of wolves has dropped. Not by much, but computer modeling by Idaho Fish and Game suggests a decline. The overall count, still more than 1,100, is well above original projections. Wolves were reintroduced into Idaho in the 1990s, with the claim from environmentalists that there wouldn’t be more than 150 animals.

When the state created a hunt, the lefties lost their minds. It wasn’t like there was much to lose.

Meanwhile, conservatives don’t trust the modeling. They’ve never been happy about a fierce predator chewing on their sheep and cattle. They would prefer a population of zero.

The thing is, the hunt hasn’t done much to cull the packs. Not because there hasn’t been interest, but because wolves are solitary creatures. I’ve seen them in zoos, but have only spotted one in the wild. I passed the Sun Valley Resort one summer day and drove up the mountain. Several miles away from town, and after passing a handful of campsites, one darted across the road about 50 feet before me. Just as quickly it was out of sight.

Some states are ignoring the advice of neighbors and plan to introduce wolves into the wild. The liberal Governor of Colorado likes the idea because I guess it makes liberals feel as if they’ve done something positive. Ranchers and farmers aren’t happy, and the Governor of Wyoming isn’t pleased. Because wolves don’t know state boundaries and will wander north over time.

Remember, the liberals view you as an invasive species.

