Celebrate Arbor Day with a Free Seedling in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idahoans can celebrate Arbor Day today by grabbing a free seedling thanks to the Idaho Forest Products Commission. Today a number of events are being held in the state to mark the day that celebrates trees and forests. The commission says that people will be able to grab a free tree at any Idaho Home Depot , including right here in the Magic Valley. More than 19,000 year old blue spruce seedlings will be given out today. Hit the LINK for more on Arbor Day in Idaho