Celebrate Halloween All October At Old Idaho Penitentiary

Even though Halloween is going to look a little different this year, not all events are cancelled. Some good news is all month long in October you can participate in spooky events at the Old Idaho Penitentiary in Boise.

I have heard it is a great place to go if you like scary things.

Events include:

October 2nd with night tours from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

October 3rd there is a "Buried Secrets: Cemetery Tour" from noon until 9 p.m.

October 9th and 10th Paranormal Prison Movie Nights from 9 p.m. until midnight where they show horror movie filmed at the old prison.

October 16th are more night tours

October 17th you can join a paranormal investigation from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.

October 23rd and 24th is another movie night.

Then Halloween week they have special events:

Monday is "member Monday" with special exhibits and discounts

"Tuesday Tails" is family friends and involves prison pets and animals

"Wicked Wednesday" hear the scary and darker side of the history of the prison

Thursday "Sweet N Spooky" is tricks and treats which will also be family friendly

Friday and Saturday is the Cell Block Stroll from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. where you get a full history through the cell blocks.

Tickets are on sale now and it is limited for COVID 19 restrictions and safety. Get tickets here.