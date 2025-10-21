This is a warning that needs to be repeated every year. Inspect any candy given to your kids at Halloween or other events. Some candy given to children at a homecoming event in New Mexico contained needles. You can get more details and advice by clicking here.

This has been an issue since I was a little boy, almost 60 years ago. There were occasional stories about kids being poisoned by drugs, but in most of those cases, the drugs were found in their homes, and the candy wasn’t to blame. These cases are rare, but in what appears to be an increasingly sick society, be cautious. You should also tell your kids not to eat candy before seeing it. This is a big temptation when going door to door.

We’ve been talking a lot about trunk-or-treat events and trusted parties where your kids can show off costumes and get candy from people you know. Schools and some churches make these events possible, and they welcome all comers.

As a kid, my mom ended up throwing away most of the candy we had in our haul. Because she wasn’t fond of dental bills, and there was so much, it just became inconvenient having it around the house. Going door to door is becoming a cultural artifact, and probably it won’t be missed.