I really like peanut butter cups, but they haven’t been on my menu for a long time. Then someone comes to work and drops a bag of leftover Halloween candy. In fact, at least two people did. I was the first! I bought candy for an expected deluge of kids. The neighborhood has grown, and I extrapolated that I would need more. Maybe it’s the proliferation of trunk events, but I didn’t see nearly as many goblins as in past years. Even if I ate candy, I wouldn’t eat that much.

You Can't Predict Halloween Turnout

I brought it into work, and some brands that I would never eat were popular with some of the guys. Then a woman from sales brought in a bag of leftovers, and someone joked you’re supposed to pick out the peanut butter cups and keep them before giving away the rest.

I Never Ate all of My Candy as a Little Boy

Growing up, my mom had strict rules (dad was too busy to notice). She would limit the candy we could eat during a day, and eventually toss any that was left. We were under orders not to eat any before we got home. Hard to believe, but 55 to 60 years ago, there was a concern about the safety of our Halloween hall.

I’ve grown more disciplined in old age. I can walk past a pile of candy and not be nearly as tempted. Because I can summon the taste from memory, and that can suffice.