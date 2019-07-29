Celebrate Shark Week With Jaws And Splash N Flick

It's shark week on Discovery Channel. You can learn about all things sharks. And, at the Twin Falls City Pool you can celebrate by watching "Jaws" and swimming.

Ok, I will be the first one to admit that being in a pool while watching "Jaws" as a child may have traumatized me. That thing is petrifying. However, I recently watched it again and I don't think it is going to fool any kids today. The graphics aren't exactly up to par with today's standards.

If you are brave enough to take the kids, or go yourself and play in the water while watching people get eaten by a massive shark, check out Splash N Flick this Saturday August 3rd. It starts at 8:30 p.m. and goes until 11:00 p.m.

Pricing varies depending on a few things. Children 2 years and under are free. Ages 3-11 are $3. Ages 12-17 and 60 and older are $4. Ages 18-59 are $5.

Are you brave enough to go?