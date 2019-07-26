More Magic Valley Artists Wanted for Twin Falls Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Electrical boxes in Twin Falls keep looking better as local artists bring their talent downtown.

The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency Arts Committee is looking to install artwork on additional electrical boxes in downtown, according to a news release from the Magic Valley Arts Council.

Selected art submissions will either be reproduced on vinyl wraps that are adhered directly to the electrical boxes or painted directly on the electrical boxes by the artist with appropriate exterior materials.

All two-dimensional artists, “from all cultural, ethnic and economic backgrounds” in the Magic Valley “are encouraged to apply.”

Artists should submit up to five photographs with his or her name, title of image, medium, date of work, dimensions and/or a short description. The selection criteria will include artistic quality, innovation, timelessness, and suitability. Artists selected will be paid up to $500 for a full wrap or up to $250 for half wrap.

Send digital jpeg images to Perri Gardner at perrigardner@gmail.com. Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Aug. 2.