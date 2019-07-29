Survival Guide: Magic Valley Beer Festival
The Magic Valley Beer Festival is one of my favorite events of the year. If you plan on attending the event this weekend, August 3rd, there are a few things to keep in mind.
- 1
Buy Your Tickets Early
If you are going to go and haven't gotten your tickets yet, buy them now. They are $25 prior to the event and $35 at the door. There are also a limited quantity available so best to just get them now.
- 2
Drink Lots of Water
The event is outside, make sure you drink lots of water. Between a lot of beer consumption and the heat, the last thing you want to do is get dehydrated.
- 3
Bring Cash
Sure you don't need to pay for any of the beer as long as you have purchased the ticket, but there is going to be a silent auction and some food vendors. You are going to want cash on hand.
- 4
Don't Drink and Drive
If you don't want to have someone pay $10 for the designated driver ticket, you can always call a taxi. Most taxi companies are offering $5 rides from the park to anywhere in the city to make sure that everyone gets home safely. Don't drink and drive
- 5
Pace Yourself
You get quite a few tickets to try different beers. Every year that I have gone I couldn't use all the tickets. Make sure you pace yourself.
- 6
Wear Sunscreen
It is going to be at the Twin Falls City Park, sure there is some shade but the event is outside. You are going to want to make sure you wear lots of sunscreen so you don't get too drunk and sunburned.