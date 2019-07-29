Cat In Boise Calls Fire Department For Rescue

Nobody ever exposed to a cat for more than 15 minutes is shocked by the curious behavior.

Boise firefighters raced to an alarm from an animal shelter in the city. You can get more details by clicking this link from Fox News. When they arrived there wasn’t any smoke visible and there wasn’t a fire.

A clever cat just discovered you can get a lot of publicity with the right stunt.

Firefighters don’t like false alarms. They can divert needed resources and the very real danger is someone could die while the men and women are attending even a false trip.

Luckily, it didn’t happen in this case, although. There was a thorough investigation to find who was behind the alarm. It was a cat. She had been placed in a cage near the alarm. Then she reached through her bars and made a serious cry for help!

This is one stray cat who doesn’t like confinement!

It’s also a good way to find a new home. A clever cat just discovered you can get a lot of publicity with the right stunt.