Chad & Lori Daybell Indicted On Multiple Idaho Murder Charges

Following months of court proceedings and jail time, Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow have been officially indicted on first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow. A separate murder charge has also been given to Daybell in the death of a former spouse.

A grand jury indicted Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow on first-degree murder charges Tuesday, for the deaths of the two Rexburg kids whose bodies were discovered bound and buried on the property of Daybell's in June of 2020, according to details shared by Salt Lake City's Fox 13 News. Both were also officially charged with additional counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Chad Daybell will also face an additional first-degree murder charge in the death of his former wife Tammy, according to Fox 13. Lori Vallow has been seen inside an Idaho court room for months following her extradition from Hawaii, where the two were vacationing while the kids were still reported missing. Daybell also learned of his fate seated next to his lawyer earlier today.

The two Rexburg kids made international news upon disappearing following a trip to Yellowstone National Park in late 2019. Additional charges handed down by the grand jury include grand theft by deception in the children's deaths, according to Fox 13.

In the weeks after her kid's disappearance, Vallow was quoted as calling them "zombies," and displayed very unusual behavior. She claimed the children were with relatives while in Hawaii, shortly after marrying Daybell.

Idaho Missing