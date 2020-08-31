Man Arrested for Murder of Jerome Man

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities have arrested one person for the shooting death of a Jerome man in Twin Falls Saturday night.

According to the Twin Falls Police Department, Miguel Antonio Alarcon, 23, of Jerome has been charged with first degree murder for the alleged homicide of Miguel Esquivel. Alarcon was served a warrant on the charge at a local motel at around 4 a.m. Monday morning in Twin Falls. Police worked with the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's office and the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office to arrest Alarcon.

On Saturday authorities responded to a shooting at around 11:35 p.m. in an alley on the 300 block of Washington Street North and found Esquval dead with a gunshot wound.