Killer of Idaho Three Year Old Enters Guilty Plea

Timmy Kinner committed one of the most heinous crimes in recent Idaho memory. It was summer 2018 when he went on a rampage with a knife in Boise. He killed a 3-year-old girl at her own birthday party.

Kinner has now entered a guilty plea to one count of murder.

He had attacked 9 people at the gathering. Most were strangers to Kinner. Five other children were wounded in the attack. Kinner also entered guilty pleas on multiple counts of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

It’s unlikely he’ll ever see the world outside of a prison for the remainder of his life. Kinner avoided a September trial by accepting the agreement.

Kinner had been diagnosed with mental issues, which could’ve complicated an actual trial. He was a recent arrival in Idaho from California when the attack took place.

It’s believed by investigators that he had been involved in a quarrel in the neighborhood and then returned in anger with a knife. The party for the little girl was among the first things he came across.

It shocked Idaho’s refugee community. The little girl’s family had sought a new life in America to avoid violence overseas.