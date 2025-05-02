This is a Peculiar Choice

First, he was acquitted. He wouldn’t be the first to find himself in legal trouble for something he didn’t do, or perhaps didn’t intend. However, when it comes to putting someone in charge of overseeing Idaho’s charter schools, the state couldn’t find anyone else.

An alert friend in Emmett, who founded one of the top news sites online during the Tea Party era, dropped a dime on this guy. She wrote me and said she wasn’t sure this was a hire that made much sense.

Media Doesn't Seem Concerned

My friend included a link to a fawning story about Korey Mereness from Idaho Education News. It briefly mentions the 22-year-old controversy, but apparently because Mereness is a third-generation Idahoan, Governor Brad Little believes the former teacher is more than qualified for the new role.

But there’s more. My friend found another link from what appears to be a website registered in the United Kingdom. A story written in 2003 by Jon Hanian. The writer of the story shares the same name as a fellow who worked for former Governor Butch Otter.

The Guy Said He Was Aroused?

The story explains that in the original investigation, Mereness admitted that when he was giving a massage to a 14-year-old boy that he was aroused. Although he didn’t intend anything beyond the massage.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve never performed any massages for neighborhood kids. It’s a good way to terminate a career, and perhaps get a new home behind bars. Conviction or not, I would argue Korey Mereness has a judgment issue. In other words, he could be more astute in his choices.

There must be thousands of educators in Idaho alone who could oversee charter school programs.

Why, oh why, is Governor Little so impressed by this choice?

