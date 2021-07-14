New Charter School Aims To Open In Twin Falls Idaho By 2023

A new charter school plans on opening up in Twin Falls and hopes to be running by the 2023 - 2024 school year. The school called Gem Prep is taking information from people who may be interested in the services.

What is Gem Prep?

Gem Prep is the name of the charter school that will start off as a kindergarten through 5th grade school in August of 2023. The website did say that they will ultimately try to serve all grades but there is no time line just yet on when that expansion could happen. The charter school is going to be a free college preparatory school.

How do I get more information about the school?

You can go to their website and there you can sign up for information and updates. You can get information about what classes the school will offer for kids, hiring, enrollment, construction, location, pretty much everything you need to know. You just have to sign up on their website for the information.

Where is it going to be located?

There is no announcement that I can find that has said where the school will be located just yet. Gem Prep does however have other locations across Idaho including in Nampa, Meridian and Pocatello. In fact there are 3 schools in Meridian.

