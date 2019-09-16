Chico’s Clothing Store In Twin Falls Closing; Huge Sale On Now

A Twin Falls women's clothing store located on Pole Line Road East is the latest business in the city to announce they are closing its doors soon.

Chico's, at 1239 Pole Line Road East, has announced that they will be closing before the end of the month. The women's store is presently located between Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill and Buffalo Wild Wings. Chico's merchandise consists mainly of women's tops, pants, jackets, jewelry and accessories.

I had received word from a friend about the rumored closure, and decided to get some more information directly. I placed a phone call to the store on September 16, and spoke to a sales associate named Kim.

"Unfortunately it's true. We are closing," said Kim. "The entire store is currently seventy percent off."

Chico's is the second Twin Falls store offering clothing and accessories to announce a closure in two months. In July, Charming Charlie announced they'd be closing after almost two years in business.

The final day that Chico's will be open is September 24.