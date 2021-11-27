New Twin Falls ID Retail Store Features Unique State Products

The newest retail store to open on Main Street in Twin Falls features merchandise created exclusively in the Gem State. The owners opened the doors to the public for the first time Friday.

Visit Southern Idaho has set up a shop at 150 Main Street, and sells artwork, jewelry, accessories, home decor, and other products made and designed by talented Idahoans. Visit Southern Idaho has for years been a reliable source for information pertaining to outdoor adventure, new businesses, events, and other lifestyle news throughout the Magic Valley.

The doors opened on November 26, and news of the addition to Main Street was shared on Facebook. I passed by the location Saturday afternoon and took a peek inside. The store is full of custom clothing, home goods, trinkets, and other products that reflect the Idaho way of life. I was very impressed by what I saw.

Visit Southern Idaho joins other unique Twin Falls' shops such as Fashion 15 and Trends, The Brass Monkey, and The Main Street Boutique to offer a combination of fashion, jewelry, and accessories with that noticeable Idaho stamp. The store maintains a loyal partnership with the creators of its products, which is obvious when you take a look inside.

Aside from Gem State merchandise, the store also carries creations made by artists in surrounding states. Be sure to stop in and pay the shop a visit, and welcome the staff of Visit Southern Idaho, at 150 Main Street below Canyon Crest Creative. Don't forget to shop local during the upcoming holiday season.

