My Last Twin Falls Tomato’s Meal Before They Close Was Magnifique

Thursday evening my family and I paid the Twin Falls Tomato's Italian Grill a visit for an early dinner. We wanted to make sure we got the opportunity to stop in at least one more time before the business closes its doors later this month.

After more than 20 years of cooking up Italian-style favorites for Twin Falls, Tomato's Italian Grill will be closing the final weekend of November. The location, at 1309 Blue Lakes Boulevard North, was getting a steady flow of customers when we got seated just before 6 P.M. We broke bread, and watched some Thursday Night Football on one of the large screen televisions.

Greg Jannetta

We are in the process of moving out of state, so this was likely our last meal there. My wife and I used to enjoy watching sports, sharing a plate, drinking some Zaccagnini, and chatting with the bartender at the Twin Falls' location. When we walked into Tomato's Thursday night, there was another couple sitting in the seats we used to. It brought back some good memories.

I had a bowl of minestrone soup and a greek salad, my son had the seven-inch pepperoni pizza, my wife enjoyed the bacon spezie, and my daughter went with the shrimp scampi. Our waitress was amazing, and it was one of the better meals I've had in a while. Anything beats my wife's cooking.

According to one of the staffers, the Jerome Tomato's Jr. Italian Bistro is remaining open for now. I want to thank the staff at Tomato's Italian Grill in Twin Falls for their years of service, and for providing some pretty good memories for my family as well.

