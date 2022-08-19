BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hagerman man will spend the next ten years in federal prison for possession of child pornography. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, 64-year-old Edward Vance has been sentenced again for having thousands of images and videos of child pornography on his electronic devices. Vance had already been convicted for the same offense when his probation officer discovered the images on the devices. The case was sent to the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Childre (ICAC) to investigate the latest offense. After serving his 120-month sentence the judge ordered Vance to serve a lifetime of supervised release. Vance also had to turn over the electronic devices used in the crime.

