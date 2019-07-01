Chinese Man Killed, Others Injured in East Idaho Rollover

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 71-year-old man from China was killed and several others injured in a rollover crash in eastern Idaho this afternoon.

Idaho State Police said in a statement that Juming Ye, of Shanghai was thrown from the sedan he was in after it rolled off the Interstate 15 near McCammon a little after 4 p.m. today.

ISP said Qing Ye, 41, also of Shanghai was driving a newer Toyota Camry south on I-15 when he went off the shoulder, over-corrected, and went across both lanes and ended up on the right shoulder then rolled when it hit rocks.

Ye had been ejected from the car, ISP says he had not been wearing a seat belt along with a juvenile passenger who was taken to the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Two other passengers were in the car and had seat belts on: Qing Ye, 41, and Wei Gao, 48, both of Shanghai. Part of the interstate was blocked for more than two hours.