Alcohol Factor in Fatal East Idaho Crash

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KLIX)-Alcohol contributed to the death of a Firth man who ran from police Tuesday afternoon in eastern Idaho.

Alrenzo Quagigant was killed when the vehicle he was driving after crashing into an RV in Fort Hall, according to Idaho State Police. At a little before 6 p.m. Quagigant, 56, had been pulled over by Fort Hall Police just east of Interstate 15 on Simplot Road and had at first stopped, but then sped away. Fort Hall Police chased him for a while and then pulled back as he neared the interchange with the interstate.

As the man went across the overpass he hit a motorhome, driven by Curtis Goodwin, 71, of West Haven, Utah. Quagigant's vehicle then lost control, went off the road and overturned onto the top. ISP says the man died of his injuries, he wasn't wearing a seat belt. The driver of the RV and his passengers were not injured.