Chobani Donates Funds for City Park in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The yogurt producer Chobani has given $250,000 for the development of a park along the Snake River Canyon in celebration of the company's 10-years in business in the Magic Valley. Chobani gifted the funds for the Pole Line Eastland Trailhead Park which will help develop about three acres for a parking lot, fitness area, public art, and restrooms. Plans are for construction to begin next year. Chobani is celebrating it's 10-year anniversary when it opened the one-million-square-foot manufacturing facility on December 17, 2012. In 2019 the plant began a 70,000-square-foot expansion project to add an offices for a development center, cafeteria, gathering space, and fitness center. "Opening a manufacturing location in Twin Falls to serve as our second plant and investing in the local community and people was one of the best decisions I've made for Chobani,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani in a prepared statement. “Twin Falls was already amazing when we came here, and it has been incredible to watch it grow into one of the greatest agricultural landscapes with the deepest commitment to sustainability. It is magical to see the community become a nationally recognized hub for innovation and food.” Chobani said it employs more than 1,000 people.

