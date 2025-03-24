Why Southern Idaho’s Job Market is About to Blow Up

What We Need to Build a Stronger Economy

One of my coworkers announced last week that he’s leaving, after more than 30 years in radio in Twin Falls. He’s the longest-tenured guy in the building, and his departure will leave me as the person who has been here the second longest. I’ve been here a little more than 10 years. When I arrived, I thought I might last 18 months.

Two years into the job, I seriously considered a move even farther west, and to a guarantee of much warmer weather. I declined because the company had a reputation for downsizing, and it struck me that if my show were eliminated I would be jobless in a place where I had no roots and few connections.

Over the weekend, I saw a story in the Wall Street Journal (it’s behind a paywall, so I’m not linking) that explained most job creation in California is in government. Private sector growth is happening in flyover country, in places like Idaho.

Even California Liberals Have Caught On

One of California’s best-known liberals has caught on. You can see a clip of Bill Maher here (CAUTION: Strong language!)

We’re not perfect in Idaho, but some things are working according to plan. Like the major expansion at Chobani. Throw in True West Beef in Jerome, and if you don’t mind hard work, there’s a job for everyone, and the market dictates pay scales. Which means we don’t need an artificial minimum wage.

If you’re a newcomer to southern Idaho, you realize the place is booming. It may be what brought you here.

We Need More Housing

Our only challenge is to find housing for all of the newcomers, and even there we see opportunity. The Interior Department is talking about opening homebuilding on some federally managed land. If we can build without deep state restrictions, we can increase the supply and lower the housing costs. And there would be a boom in construction jobs as well.

If you manage something like this well, families will be stronger too. Because kids won’t need to move 1,000 miles away to find employment.

