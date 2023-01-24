TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls food producer Chobani revealed what a new park would look like in the northeast part of the city at a city council meeting Monday night. Chobani, known for its Greek yogurt products, announced in December it donated $250,000 to build a multipurpose park at one of the trailheads to the Canyon Rim trail that will be called Pole Line/Eastland Trailhead Park.

Chobani to Build Climbing Area and Obstacle Course Into New Twin Falls Park

One of the main features of the park will be an extensive climbing area for various skill levels, including an obstacle course. There will also be an open area for various activities such as yoga sessions. Picnic tables, bathrooms and additional parking is planned for the park as well. Construction on the park is expected to start later this year.

Newest Twin Falls Park Part of Chobani's 10-year Anniversary

In Chobani's December announcement the company said the gift to the community was in celebration of its 10-year anniversary of its factory that opened on Dec. 17, 2012. The one-million-square-foot facility has grown an additional 70,000 square feet when a development center and multipurpose building was added on.

