Christa’s Dress Shoppe And Tuxedo In Twin Fall, ID Closing

It makes me so sad when businesses close up shop. Christa's Dress Shoppe and Tuxedo has made the announcement that they are closing their doors permanently. The shop will be closing after 16 years so the owner can retire.

It is sad to see a business close but honestly, good for her for being able to retire. The shop was originally supposed to stay open until July but they will now be closing at the end of this month. The owner said that Christa's Dress Shoppe and Tuxedo will be doing everything they can to make sure that all brides are taken care of while they are open.

The good news is that they are going to have some sale days to try and get some of the inventory moved. Christa's Dress Shoppe will have sale weekend where they open to the public on Friday and Saturday through the end of the month. They ask that you wear a mask if you are going to come into the business as well.

They are trying to get rid of everything in the store from dresses to furniture to racks and inventory will be off up to 50 percent off. There are some new dresses that just came in that will not be as deeply discounted.

The discount days available March 19th and March 20th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and that is the official last sale day. If there is anything remaining they may still have a sale March 27th. You can follow her Facebook page to get all the rest of the details.

Good luck! We are sad to see you go but are incredibly excited for your retirement.