Men, I’m going to bet the women in your life do most of the decorating, not just at Christmas, but all year. Your main role this time of year is to fell the tree. Do you shout timber as it falls? I used to use a simple bucksaw and then load up the tree. The wife once did a look over on the porch and said it would be too tall for the living room. She had me saw even more off the stump, and then we had a short tree. But you don’t argue with the request. You let them see the result and hope that the next year they’ll have learned a lesson.

Men Really Don't Care about the Trinkets

I was walking through some stores a few weeks ago, and saw some of the Christmas decor. My mom liked that stuff. She would top it all off by putting out an antique wicker basket and filling it with mixed nuts, and placing a nutcracker next to the display on the coffee table. It didn’t mean we got to eat the nuts, or at least not until relatives arrived on Christmas Day.

My Work Changed When Greetings Changed

About the most I used to do was hang Christmas cards on the frame of a doorway. Back when cards were still a thing, before the Internet changed the way we share greetings. Speaking of greetings, two weeks until the big day, and I think two people have wished me a Merry Christmas. I suppose that means I need to get out more.

I suppose the outdoor work remains a guy's responsibility, and the women stay indoors. That way, they can't hear the cussing.