Pay your respects to the people who gave their lives for you. We have a lot of Memorials in May. Later this month, we’ll remember those who died at war. But first, we remember those who gave their last full measure of devotion on our streets and roads. Idaho hasn’t been immune to assaults and killings of law enforcers. As time passes, the people who personally knew the dead also depart this earth. But we remember. There’s a service at 11:00 on Saturday morning (May 9th) in Twin Falls. City Hall Commons is the location. The memorial often attracts first responders from even distant counties, and sometimes neighboring states.

The Job is Dangerous 24/7

The hazards of the work were recently evident in Twin Falls, as police had a standoff with a stabbing suspect. Thankfully, the police walked away unharmed. It’s not always the case. If you follow the news, every week it seems there are a couple of stories from around the country where someone dies in the line of duty. Often, the attacks are premeditated and unprovoked.

Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson told Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KILX that a barbecue will follow the ceremony, and allow the public to meet many of the people who are behind the badge.

The Work has Always Been a Challenge

Meanwhile, I came across an old movie scene a few days ago online, and I think it shows the dangers of the job. It’s from a movie made in the 1970s, and a popular song from the soundtrack offered a window into how tragic death can be in the line of duty. You can watch it below.

