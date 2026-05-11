You’ve heard that our federal Constitution was made for a moral people. The line is attributed to the founding father and second President, John Adams. Notice he said "moral," not "Christian." One of my friends was a graduate of Liberty University, a prestigious Christian school. His mission in life was to evangelize, but he always cautioned his listeners that our founders spoke of a Creator, and not Jesus. Some of our early leaders were devout Christians. Many of them were also womanizers, drinkers, and gave religion no more than lip service. They were people who wanted to be left alone, and if they practiced faith, it was personal, and they didn’t believe it was the government’s role to dictate morality.

They Mock Good People of Other Faiths

I’m reminded of a story about the 2024 Republican National Convention. Harmeet Dhillon, a rising star in the party, spoke. She referenced her Sikh faith, and someone in the crowd felt compelled to shout “Jesus is Lord!” Now, maybe a majority believes that, but are you sure He wants you to taunt good and moral people? Or would God prefer a gentler approach? For instance, you could pray for conversions.

Where does the Great Commission instruct you to be rude to people of good moral character?

Idaho’s Glenneda Zuiderveld was an alternate delegate, and when a seatmate said the man was rude, the state senator dismissed the argument. “We’re all going to be judged,” she said. What’s a Senator’s purpose in politics?

The Pot Calling the Kettle Black

A few days ago, a local church had a men-only event for candidates. A group of liberal women demonstrated outside. I don’t know why they can’t organize their own event instead, but apparently, they would rather be confrontational. They’ve accomplished nothing more than preening and making a claim that they’re more virtuous, but the church is within its rights to hold a men-only event. If you want a women’s only event, I’m not bothered. Let me add a caveat. Some of the men involved believe that it’s okay to berate members of the LDS Church as they enter the temple. I wouldn’t say screaming at someone that they’re going to hell is a sign of moral people. Again, if you think they’re wrong, then pray for them.

Some people wonder why they’re called Christian nationalists. Do we need to draw them some pictures?