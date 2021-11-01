Christmas Tree Permits Go On Sale This Month in Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-November marks the time when you can go cut your own Christmas tree in Southern Idaho. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest announced Christmas tree permits will be available starting November 12, at several locations across the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley.

One Per Family/Group

The permits will allow a family or organization to cut one tree up to 20 feet high. The cost per permit is $10 each. The Forest Service is only allowing curbside pickup at this time. People will be able to pick up a permit until Christmas Day, December 25, before closing time. Some permits are available through approved vendors, like the Camas Creek Country Store and Rock Creek General Store (see full list below).

Know Before You Go

The Forest Service reminds those that choose to head to the forest to get a tree that conditions will vary and may require some extra effort to find that perfect one. “We strongly recommend that people check with the Forest Service office closest to the area where they plan to cut their tree,” said Julie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer. “Conditions on-the-ground vary greatly from area to area throughout the Forest. In some places it may be necessary to cross-country ski or use a snow machine to access cutting areas.” The Forest Service will provide information on where you can find a tree, depending on where you decide to go.

A Good Variety of Christmas Trees

Also, depending on where you go to cut the tree will depend on the type available. The Forest Service said some of the options include pinon pine, Douglas-fir, lodgepole pine, and subalpine fir.

4th Graders Can Get a Free Permit

Through the Every Kid Outdoors program, any fourth-grader and their family can get a free Christmas tree permit with a valid paper or Every Kid Outdoors pass. The student with the pass does have to be present when you go to pick up the tree permit. The free Christmas tree permits are only available at Sawtooth National Forest offices in Jerome, Burley, Ketchum, Stanley, and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area Headquarters north of Ketchum. For full details go to the Every Kid Outdoors webpage.

Where to Find a Christmas Tree Permit

Fairfield: Camas Creek Country Store – 6:30 AM – 8:00 PM Monday – Thursday 6:30 AM – 8:30 PM Friday, 7:00 AM – 8:30 PM Saturday, 7:00 AM -8:00 PM Sunday

Jerome/Twin Falls: Forest Supervisor’s Office – 8:00 AM – 12:00 1:00-4:30 PM Monday–Friday Rock Creek General Store – 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM Seven days/week Hansen Quick Stop & Go – 5:00 AM – 11:00 PM Seven days/week

Burley: Minidoka Ranger District Office – 8:30 AM –12:00- 12:30-4:00 PM Thursday Cal Ranch Store – 8:00 AM – 9:00 PM Monday –Friday, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM – Sunday

Ketchum: Ketchum Ranger District Office – 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM Monday–Friday Sawtooth NRA HQ- 9:00 AM – 12:00 - 1:00 PM–4:30 PM Monday, Wed, Friday LL Green Hardware in Hailey – 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM Monday- Saturday Sawtooth Wood Products in Bellevue - 8:00 AM-5:30 PM Monday-Friday Saturday 9:00 AM-12:30 PM

Stanley: Stanley Ranger Station – 9:00 AM – 12:00 - 1:00 PM–4:30 PM Monday, Wed, Friday

