See Smoke? It Might be a Prescribed Burn in Southern Idaho

Benito Baeza

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Forest Service plans several prescribed fires this fall across southern parts of the Magic Valley. The Minidoka Ranger District announced it will begin burning of trimmed timber piles in several areas in Cassia County that include the Cassia, Sublett, Raft River, and Albion divisions. Plans are also for several prescribed burns near the Oakley-Elba Pass, and Diamondfield Jack in the South Hills. All burning depends on weather conditions. Some of the prescribed burns are just a few acres to a couple thousand acres. Temporary closures will be put in place around the planned burn areas that will include roads and trails. Signs will be set up to warn the public of any prescribed burn. You can check with the Minidoka Ranger District for more information before you plan to head out at 208-677-8302 or email Dick Dutcher at dick.dutcher@usda.gov

