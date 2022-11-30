Road Closures Begin Dec 1, on Sawtooth National Forest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Seasonal road closures will begin December 1, on the Sawtooth National Forest throughout Southern Idaho and northern Utah. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest announced the seasonal closures of many roads will remain in effect through the winter months into early spring on April 30, 2023; some years the closures have been extended because of weather conditions. The road closures include Forest Roads in the South Hills, Raft River Range, areas north of Fairfield, and the Wood River Valley. The Forest Service provides road use maps free to download that shows which roads are closed during the winter season. For some areas, like north of Couch Summit, people with private property can apply for a special permit to travel by motorized use. "The purpose of the annual closures is to protect wintering wildlife, ensure the safety of visitors, and minimize resource damage to National Forest System roads," said the Forest Service. Access by non-motorized means is allowed, like snowshoeing or skiing.

