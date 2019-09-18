City Of Hagerman To Host Annual Art Festival At Thousand Springs

One of the most scenic locations in Gooding County known for its great kayaking and gorgeous waterfalls is again going to be the destination for area art fans the weekend of September 21.

The 2019 Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts is happening September 21 and 22 in the city of Hagerman. Hagerman is located in Gooding County, approximately 35 miles northwest of Twin Falls.

The festival brings scores of visitors to the Thousand Springs State Park and Ritter Island, a popular spot for locals to kayak and picnic. The park is open to the public, but is a little tricky to find for first time visitors.

The annual festival is a fundraiser for the Magic Valley Arts Council. The council's main focus is the promotion of art and culture in the Magic Valley. For those considering attending the festival for the first time, the best way to find the location is to use GPS to find Thousand Springs State Park, in Hagerman. Parking will be near the entrance to the Thousand Springs Idaho Power access road, and visitors will be bused down into the park.

This year's Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts is taking place on Saturday and Sunday. More than 100 artists will be showcasing their work for sale. There will also be live music, food and beverages, wagon rides, demonstration booths, jewelry, photography, wood and metal works and children's activities.

For more information on this year's festival, you can phone 208-734-2787.