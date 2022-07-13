CLAIM: Idaho Home to America’s Second Worst River

Get our free mobile app

Well, I guess slipping to number two on this list is better than being first. Last year, some surveys listed the Snake River as the most endangered in the United States. The Snake River runs near my home. Just across the street, in fact. I tell this to people around the country. That I can walk about the length of two football fields and then have a step of nearly 500 feet. The river has some pollution issues. This isn’t unusual. Most long rivers pass through agricultural lands at some point. There’s often runoff from fertilizers and, in some cases, manure. In some parts of the country, farmers are forced to store some of the waste. Some days I look at the river and it looks greenish/gray. Some of the colors may simply come from typical soil erosion. After all, a lot of dust blows around our dry climate.

A website that appears to be dedicated to environmental causes lists the Snake River as number two on its naughty list and blames the lower dams. This week, the White House recommended removing the dams and replacing power generation with renewables. At an estimated cost of up to 20 billion dollars. When was the last time we saw an accurate government estimate? No wonder we’re seeing a full-court press when it comes to building wind farms across southern Idaho. Greenies would trade migratory birds for salmon. It seems to me endangering one species for another isn’t a winning strategy.

The website argues Biden and our congressional delegation must act and soon! We know that House and Senate members in Oregon and Washington will be happy to oblige the first granola-eating liberals they encounter. The sad thing is, it was a member of our delegation who first broached the idea. Then the Republicans who censored him decided he needed another two years on the job.