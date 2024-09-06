Snake River Dam Removal is a Fool’s Errand

I even know some conservatives who’ve bought into the claims made by granola-chomping greenies and mainstream news media. The Snake River salmon are endangered they’ll tell me, and even if we don’t remove the dams along the lower river, we must do something!

But the salmon aren’t in trouble. I came across a column and video from John Stossel about the effort to appease the hemp clothing crowd at all costs.

Stossel sat down with Todd Myers from the Washington State Policy Center, a sister organization to Idaho’s Mountain States Policy Center. Myers has also been a guest on my program, along with his colleagues from MSPC. \Myers and Stossel reviewed the evidence, and it shows overall, an almost unbroken line in improvement in the salmon population. Despite past claims by liberals, the salmon would have been extinct almost a decade ago (2017). One gets the idea the left is a few bricks shy of a load.

This should make us question all claims of the greenies. Dam removal would greatly increase electricity costs all over the Northwest. The economy would suffer and suffer greatly.

Lefty warns the planet is imperiled and that we’re all going to die gasping for air. But what if they’re wrong? Let’s say their plot results in the deaths of billions and then they admit their guesses were wrong.

They don’t care. They see their fellow human beings as weeds and believe you’ve earned your role as a laboratory rat. I think most people are much more concerned about paying for groceries, housing, and building something for retirement. Green policies may have reached a high water mark.

