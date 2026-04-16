Remember when Idaho ran off Big Wind? The Lava Ridge Wind Project was designed to benefit customers in Las Vegas and Southern California. Opposition was marshalled on both the right and left. The left objected to blighting the skyline near the Minidoka Internment Camp. The right had a myriad of objections. Wind is intermittent, the project could threaten grazing and the water table, and it has benefited Californians. The latter was probably what most inflamed people. Old grudges aren’t easily put aside. The idea that we would be an energy colony didn’t sit well. Although we export potatoes, and some would argue that, then why not power?

The Map Shows a divide Between Liberals and Normal People

It also helps that electricity in Idaho is cheaper than in other states. Only Nevada has cheaper power, and then just barely. Check out this link to see a map of where we stand. Hawaii’s electric costs are almost quadruple what we pay. Give them a break, the place is isolated. But it’s the neighboring liberal states that leave you scratching your head. They want to colonize Idaho because the governments in those states try to appease limousine liberals.

Lefty May Be Getting Exhausted

I talk to a friend in California a few times a week. She has told me there is a growing discontent with the crunchy regime. Some recent polls had two Republicans leading the field in the upcoming jungle primary for Governor. It may not represent a wholesale change, but sometimes people reach a tipping point, and we have an inversion. We’ve seen those on a national level. 1932 and 1980 come to mind, and California saw one in 1966. Inversions aren’t frequent, but represent pent-up frustration finally being excised like lancing a boil.

I know from personal experience that the green moment looks to be finished. I used to be inundated with leftist bile whenever I posted in favor of traditional energy. The ogres appear to have crawled back into their caves.